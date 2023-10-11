The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the Phase II certificate verification schedule of the Junior Engineer (Civil) 2022 CTS recruitment exam. The DV is scheduled to be conducted from October 16 to 19, 2023. Eligible candidates will be able to download their hall tickets available at ossc.gov.in from October 13 onwards.

A total of 854 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the second round of document verification. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 1255 Group B Junior Engineer vacancies at the Commission.

Steps to download JE Civil DV call letter

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the JE Civil DV Phase II call letter link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the call letter Take a printout for future reference

A total of 2030 candidates were declared qualified for the document verification round. The Phase I DV was conducted from October 9 onwards for a total of 1176 candidates.

