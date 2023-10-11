The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) will soon commence the online application process for the Preliminary examination of the State Services Exam and State Forest Service 2023. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the exam on the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in from October 27 to November 8, 2023.

The edit window will open from October 29 to November 10, 2023. The SFS Prelims 2023 and SFS Exam 2023 are scheduled for December 17 in two sessions – Morning from 10.00 AM to 12.00 noon and Afternoon from 2.15 PM to 4.15 PM. The admit cards are scheduled to be released by December 8.

Here’s the official notification.

Candidates can check the educational qualification, age limit, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the MPPSC SSE notification 2023.

Here’s the MPPSC SFS notification 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 227 posts in SSE and 139 posts in SFS.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.