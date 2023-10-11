The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the provisional answer key and response sheets for various recruitment exams including District Probation Officer, Junior Translator, Industrial Promotion Officer, Technical Assistant, Food Safety Officer and more today October 11. Eligible candidates can download the answer key and raise objections on the official website psc.ap.gov.in.

All of the recruitment exams were conducted between October 3 to 5, 2023. Candidates can view their response sheets by logging into the APSC accounts under the view response sheets section. The link to raise objections has also been activated on the Commission’s official website. Candidates can login to find the deadline and more information on raising objections.

Steps to download APPSC answer key 2023

Visit the official website psc.ap.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Web Note Initial answer keys released notification for relevant exam Go to the ‘Click here’ link next to your post and login The answer key for the registered exam will appear on screen Download and check the answer key against your response sheet Take a printout for future reference Raise objections (if any)

Direct link to download APPSC various exams answer key.

Here’s the link to raise objections against APPSC answer keys (various exams).

