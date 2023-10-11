Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has deferred the Group 2 Services Exam 2022 today, October 11. As per the official notification, the exam will now be held on January 6 and 7, 2024 — from 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM and 2.30 PM to 5.00 PM, respectively. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held on November 2 and 3, 2023.

The TPSC Group 2 exam date has been pushed for the second time this year. Initially, the exam was scheduled to be held on August 29 and 30, 2023. Eligible candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website tspsc.gov.in a week before the exam date.

“The Commission after careful examination of the matter decided to reschedule the Group-II examination (Notification No: 28/2022) scheduled to be held on 2nd and 3rd November 2023 to 6th and 7th January 2024 in view of the examination date (3rd November) coinciding with the election notification date and since the critical administrative machinery will be preoccupied with election related activities,” reads the official notification.

Here’s the official TSPSC notification.

The TSPSC Group 2 recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 783 posts in various departments under Group II Services.

Steps to download Group 2 admit card

Visit the official website tspsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on Group 2 Services Exam 2022 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The selection of candidates for appointment to the posts will be made by Written Examination (Objective Type) by CBRT/ OMR Based and the Selection for the posts will be based on marks secured in the written examination.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.