The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the revised exam schedule for the Accountant Main exam 2022 under the Housing and Urban Development Department. As per the notification, the Main exam is scheduled to be conducted on October 17, 2023, through CBRE mode in Bhubaneshwar.

Eligible candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website ossc.gov.in from October 12 onwards.

A total of 662 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the Main written examination. Candidates can check the exam schedule and exam programme hosted on the Commission’s website ossc.gov.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 65 Accountant posts under the Housing and Urban Development Department, Govt. of Odisha.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Preliminary examination, Main examination and Certificate Verification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.