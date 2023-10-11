Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the city intimation slips for the upcoming Group D Services recruitment exam 2023 today, October 11. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download their city slips on the official website hssc.gov.in.

The HSSC Group D recruitment exam is scheduled to be held on on October 21 and 22, from 10.00 am to 11:45 am and from 3.00 pm to 4.45 pm, including five minutes for marking the fifth option. The HSSC Group D recruitment drive aims to fill up to 13,536 posts (tentative) in various Departments/ Boards/ Corporations/ Commissions etc in Haryana. The pay scale is Level DL (Rs 16,900-53,500).

“Candidates should note that this is not the admit card of the exam. This slip has been provided to inform candidates which city they will have to visit to appear in the exam so that they can make their travel plans. Admit cards, which will mention the name of the exam centre, roll number, reporting time for the exam, etc. will be shared separately,” reports Hindustan Times.

Steps to download HSSC city slips

Visit the official website hssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the notification to download Group D city intimation slips Key in your registration details and login Click on ‘Get Group D services city intimation slips’ City intimation slips for the Group D exam will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected for the post based on their performance in a Main Written Examination and a final document verification process.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.