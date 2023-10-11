The Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has announced the dates for the Physical Trail for Fireman recruitment exam 2023 under Advt No 01/2023 today, October 11. According to the notification the Physical Trials for the Fireman recruitment drive will be conducted between October 18 to 23, 2023. Candidates who appeared for the exam must check the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in regularly for updates.

The Fireman recruitment exam is was conducted on October 1, 2023. The PSSSB recruitment drive is being conducted for 1317 vacancies including 991 Firemen and 326 Driver/ Operator posts. Objections are invited by the Commission against the released answer key till October 6. Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 50 per question along with documentary evidence to raise an objection.

The Commission will be conducting Physical Trials before shortlisting candidates for the Fireman and Driver/Operator posts. Candidates are advised to visit the Commission’s official website sssb.punjab.gov.in from time to time for frequent updates on the Physical Trials.

