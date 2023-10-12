The State Bank of India will today, October 12, close the online application window for recruitment to the post of Armourers and Control Room Operator (CRO). Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website sbi.co.in.

The online test is tentatively scheduled to be held in November/ December 2023. The applicants will be able to download their hall tickets 10 days before the exam date.

Here’s the direct link to the Corrigendum.

Candidates can check the vacancy details, eligibility criteria, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 107 posts, of which 18 vacancies are for the post of Armourers and 89 for Control Room Operator.

Steps to apply for Armourers/ CRO posts 2023



Visit SBI’s career page at sbi.co.in/web/careers Click on the Armours/ CRO 2023 registration link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form and submit Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for SBI vacancies 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.