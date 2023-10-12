The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the schedule for the Practical Examination/Project Assessment/Internal Assessment for the 2023-24 academic session. According to the notification, the Practical Examination/Project Assessment/Internal Assessment is scheduled from January 1, 2024 onwards for all affiliated schools in India and abroad.

The notice hosted on the official website of CBSE cbse.gov.in states that since winter-bound schools are expected to remain closed during January period, the Assessment will be conducted between November 14 to December 14, 2023 for all winter-bound schools.

Here’s the official notification by CBSE.

“The Board will appoint External Examiners in each school for conducting Practical Examinations and Project Assessments. The school authorities are not authorised to make alternate arrangements for the conduct of practical examination/project assessment at the local level. The practical examination can only be conducted by an examiner appointed by the Board. All matters of any delay in the conduct of practical examination due to non-availability/refusal/non-responding etc. shall be reported to the concerned Regional Office immediately for further necessary directions from the Regional Office for the appointment of a new examiner,” reads the official notification.

