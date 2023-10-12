The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released the preliminary answer key for the Lady Constable recruitment exam 2023. Eligible candidates can download the answer key and raise objects (if any) on the official website wbpolice.gov.in.

The Preliminary written test was conducted on September 10, 2023. The WBP recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1420 Lady Constable vacancies. The pay scale is Level-6 in the pay matrix [Rs 22,700 - Rs. 58,500].

According to the notification, candidates will be able to raise objections (if any) against the released answer key till October 18, 2023 (7 days w.e.f October 11) by sending an email to wbprb10@gmail.com.

“The Board will however not be in a position to consider any incongruity brought to its notice after the aforesaid date,” reads the official notification.

Visit the official website wbpolice.gov.in On the homepage, click on ‘Recruitment’ Now click ‘Get Details’ against ‘Recruitment to the post of Lady Constables in West Bengal Police 2023’ Go to ‘Model Answers For Preliminary Written Test’ The provisional answer key will appear on screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout and raise objections (if any)

Selection Process

The posts of Lady Constable shall be filled up on the basis of qualifying the Preliminary Written Test which will act as screening examination followed by the Physical Measurement Test (PMT), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Final Written Examination and Interview to be conducted by the WBPRB.

