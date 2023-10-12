The Indian Navy has invited applications from unmarried eligible men and unmarried women candidates for grant of Short Service Commission (SSC) for course commencing Jun 2024 onwards at Indian Naval Academy (INA) Ezhimala, Kerala. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website joinindiannavy.gov.in till October 29.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 224 vacancies of SSC personnel in various branches (Executive, Education and Technical) of the Indian Navy.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Born between January 1, 1999, to July 1, 2003 or July 1, 2005. (depending on the post)

Educational Qualification:

For Executive Branch - BE/B.Tech in any discipline with minimum 60% marks. More details in notification.

For Education Branch - 60% marks in M.Sc. in relevant discipline with Physics in B.Sc. More details in notification.

For Technical Branch - BE / B.Tech with minimum 60% marks in (i) Mechanical/Mechanical with Automation (ii) Marine (iii) Instrumentation (iv) Production (v) Aeronautical (vi) ) Industrial Engineering & Management (vii) Control Engg (viii) Aero Space (ix) Automobiles (x) Metallurgy (xi) Mechatronics (xii) Instrumentation & Control. (Discipline to vary based on choice of post)

Candidates are advised to check post-wise eligibility criteria, age limit (per branch), vacancy details, reservations/relaxations, physical requirements and more information in the official notification below:

Here’s the Indian Navy SSC notification June 2024.

Steps to apply for Navy SSC various posts 2023

Visit the official website www.joinindiannavy.gov.in On the homepage, go to Current Events tab Register yourself and proceed with the application process for SSC Officers Various Branches Fill up the form and submit Download application and take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.