The Maharashtra State Co-operative Bank, Mumbai has commenced the online application process for recruitment of Junior Grade Trainee Officers, Trainee Clerks and Steno typist (Marathi) today, October 12. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website mscbank.com till October 30.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 153 posts at the Bank.

Vacancy Details

Trainee Junior Officer - 45 vacancies

Trainee Clerks - 107 vacancies

Steno typist - 1 vacancy

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit:

For Trainee Junior Officer and Steno typist - Minimum 23 years and maximum 32 years as on August 31, 2023.

For Trainee Clerks - Minimum 21 years and maximum 28 years as on August 31, 2023.

Educational qualification: Graduate in any discipline with atleast 60% marks and should have passed Matriculation Examination with Marathi as one of the subjects. Post wise requirement in the official notification.

Here’s the official notification by MSC Bank.

Application Fee

Application fee for Trainee Junior Officer and Steno typist is Rs 1770; for Trainee Clerk the application fee is Rs 1180.

Steps to apply for MSC Bank recruitment 2023

Visit the official website mscbank.com Go to Careers > Link to apply for Trainee Jr Officer, Trainee Clerk & Steno Typist posts Register on ibps portal and proceed with the application Fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee and submit Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for the vacancies.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.