IDBI Bank has released the admit card of the recruitment exam for Junior Assistant Manager posts through Admissions to IDBI Bank PGDBF 2023-24. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website www.idbibank.in.

The online recruitment test is tentatively scheduled to be conducted on October 20, 2023. The paper will consist of 200 questions of 200 marks. There will be a penalty for wrong answers marked in the online examination. For each wrong answer, one-fourth or 0.25 of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted.

Here’s the official notification.

The bank aims to fill up a total of 600 Junior Assistant Manager vacancies.

Steps to download Jr Asst Manager admit card 2023

Visit the official website www.idbibank.in Go to the Career tab—Current Opening—Recruitment of Junior Assistant Manager through Admissions to IDBI Bank PGDBF 2023-24 Now click on the admit card link Key in your login details and submit Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Junior Assistant Manager admit card 2023.

