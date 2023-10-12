Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the results of the Hospital Care Taker recruitment exam 2022. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

A total of 151 candidates have been declared qualified, of which 12 are for TSP and 139 are from Non-TSP. The recruitment exam was conducted on February 10 from 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM.

The RPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 55 Hospital Care Taker vacancies which include 50 non-TSP and 5 TSP.

Steps to download HCT result 2022

Visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Hospital Care Taker 2022 result link

The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result

Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the result.

