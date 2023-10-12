The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has announced the results for open round seat allotment of B.Sc Paramedical counselling 2023 today, October 12. Candidates who registered for the admission process can check the outcome of the counselling process on the official website aiimsexams.ac.in.

The Counselling process for the AIIMS B.Sc Paramedical commenced on August 14. There are a total of 171 paramedical seats in AIIMS. This excludes the 571 seats B.Sc (Hons) Nursing seats offered by the institute. AIIMS B.Sc Paramedical Round 1 counselling results were announced on August 23.

The Open Round of seat allocation for B.Sc Paramedical Courses at AIIMS New Delhi, Bhubaneswar, Raipur, Nagpur, Rishikesh, Bibinagar, Bilaspur, Bathinda, Raebareli, Kalyani and Jodhpur for the Academic Session-2023 has been done on the basis of choices made by eligible candidates from October 4 to October 9.

“All candidates who have been allotted a seat (AIIMS & Subject/Specialty) in the Open Round of Online Seat Allocation are required to report to allotted Institute by Saturday, the 14.10.2023 up to 5.00 p.m. In case of any clarification, Contact Detail of Nodal Officer of respective Institute is given at the end of this notification,” reads the notification.

Steps to download AIIMS BSc Paramedical result

Visit the official website aiimsexams.ac.in On the homepage, click on the notification for Open round results B.Sc Paramedical The result for Open Round seat allocation will appear on screen Check the result with your application details Download and take a printout for future reference

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.