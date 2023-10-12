The Tamil Nadu Medical Recruitment Board (TN MRB) has commenced the online recruitment process for the post of Auxiliary Nurse Midwife/ Village Health Nurse today, October 12. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website mrb.tn.gov.in till October 31, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up 2250 vacancies of the Auxiliary Nurse Midwife/ Village Health Nurse for direct recruitment on temporary basis in Tamil Nadu Public Health Subordinate Service. Distribution of vacancies including backlog vacancies will be announced later.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Candidates must be between the age of 18 years and 42 years as on July 1, 2023. Upper age limit relaxations applicable for reserved category candidates.

Educational qualification: Candidates must have (i) undergone two years Multi – Purpose Health Workers (Female) training Course / Auxiliary Nurse Midwifery Training Course awarded by the Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine (ii) passed Higher Secondary (+2) (iii) ) a certificate of registration issued by the Tamil Nadu Nurses and Midwives Council. More information in the notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from SC/ SCA/ ST/ DAP(PH)/ DW category are required to pay a fee of Rs 300, whereas Rs 600 is applicable to other category candidates.

Steps to apply for ANM/VHN posts

Visit the official website mrb.tn.gov.in On the homepage, go to the “Online Registration” window Now click on the application link for the post of Auxiliary Nurse Midwife/ Village Health Nurse Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

