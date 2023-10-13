The State Selection Board (SSB) Odisha will today, October 13, close the online application window for recruitment to the posts of Lecturers (Direct Payment Posts) in different subjects. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies at ssbodisha.ac.in.

The recruitment aims to fill up a total of 1065 Lecturer posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: A candidate must have attained the age of 21 years and should not be more than the age of 42 years as on September 1, 2023. The upper age is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: A candidate should possess a Master’s Degree in the subject concerned from a recognized University with at least 55% marks or its equivalent grade on the date of application. Provided that, a candidate belonging to the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, SEBC and/or PwD shatt possess a Master’s Degree in the subject concerned from a recognized University with at least 50% marks or its equivalent grade on the date of application.

Application Fee

The applicants will have to pay a fee of Rs 500 for the Unreserved Category/ SEBC Category, whereas Rs 200 is applicable to SC/ST/ PwD category candidates. The Application fee may be deposited online in the following account: Current Account No. 35396835756, State Bank of India, Govt. Treasury Branch, Bhubaneswar, IFSC: SB1N0009025.

Steps to apply for Lecturer posts

Visit the official website ssbodisha.ac.in On the homepage, click on Lecturers application link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Download and take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The selection shall be on the basis of written test, career and viva-voce test taken together. The written examination shall be held at Balasore, Berhampur, Bhubaneswar, Bolangir, Cuttack, Jeypore and Sambalpur zones depending upon the number of candidates from the respective zones.

