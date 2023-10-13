Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the final answer key of the Main Written Examination for the Post of TGT (Arts) Regular Teacher 2022. Eligible candidates can download the final answer key from the official website www.ossc.gov.in.

“The candidates may see their final answer key by logging in using their credentials by 13.10.2023 and download their answer sheet for reference,” reads the notification.

The Main written examination (CBRE Mode) for TGT (Arts) Regular Teacher 2022 was conducted on September 15, 2023. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1970 TGT Arts posts.

Steps to download TGT Arts final answer key 2023

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Regular Teacher TGT Arts final answer key 2023 link

Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

