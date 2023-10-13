Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has opened the online application correction window for the Drug Inspector (Grade-2) Exam 2023. Eligible candidates can make changes to their applications at psc.uk.gov.in till October 21, 2023. The registration window closed on October 6, 2023.

The recruitment drive is being held to fill up a total of 19 vacancies.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to make changes to the application form

Visit the official website ukpsc.net.in Click on the application correction window against Drug Inspector (Grade-2) Exam 2023 Login and make the necessary changes Save the changes and submit Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Drug Inspector application correction window.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.