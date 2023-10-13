The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the exam schedule of the West Bengal Civil Service (Executive) Preliminary Examination, 2023. As per the notification, the exam is scheduled to be conducted on December 16, 2023. The E-Admit Cards for the examination will be uploaded in due course on the official website wbpsc.gov.in.

Earlier, the was schedule for November 5, 2023, which was deferred.

Steps to download the WBCS Prelims admit card

Visit the official website wbpsc.gov.in Click on the WBCS Prelims admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The W.B.C.S. (Exe.) Exam consists of two parts – (1) Written Examination and (2) Personality Test. Written Examination will be held in two successive stages, viz., (i) Preliminary Examination (Objective MCQ Type) for 200 marks and (ii) Main Examination (Both Objective MCQ Type and Conventional Type).

