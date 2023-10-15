The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the hall tickets for the Assistant Engineer, Municipal Assistant Engineer, Technical Officer and Junior Technical officer re-exam today, October 15. Eligible candidates can download their hall ticket from the official website tspsc.gov.in.

The TSPSC AE, JTO re-exam 2023 is scheduled to be conducted from October 18 to 20, 2023. The TSPSC AE, JTO exams were conducted on March 5. The exam was later cancelled after a case was registered in Hyderabad over alleged question paper leak.

The TSPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 833 vacancies. The selection of candidates for appointment to the posts will be made by Written Examination (Objective Type) by CBRT/ OMR based.

Steps to download TSPSC hall ticket 2023

Visit the official website tspsc.gov.in Once live, click on the notification to download TSPSC AE hall ticket Key in your credentials and login TSPSC admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference

