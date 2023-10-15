The Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) has commenced the online application process for recruitment to various posts of Sub Inspector, Constable, Lab Technician, Safai Karmachari and others today, October 15. Candidates can now apply for the posts at slprbassam.in till November 1, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 5563 posts. There is no application fee required.

Candidates can check the vacancy details, educational qualification, age limit, and other details in the notifications available on the website.

Steps to apply for SI, Lab Tech, Safai Karmachari and other posts

Visit the official website slprbassam.in Click on ‘Apply here’ to Apply for ongoing recruitment Register yourself on the portal and proceed with the application Select the application link for SI, Lab Tech and other posts Fill out the form and upload the necessary documents Submit and take a printout for future reference

