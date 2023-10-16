The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the final answer key for the post of School Teacher in primary, secondary and higher secondary schools in Bihar. Candidates can download their answer keys from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The School Teacher recruitment exams were conducted from August 24 to 27, 2023. The BPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1,70,461 vacancies for School Teachers for Class 1 to 5, Class 9 to 10 and Class 11 to 12 under Education Department, Govt. of Bihar.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download School Teacher final answer key

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on the School Teacher final answer key link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The selection process will include a written exam. No interview round will be held.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.