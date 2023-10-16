Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has released the admit card for the Jharkhand Diploma Level Combined Competitive Re-Exam (JDLCCE 2023). Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website jssc.nic.in.

The JSSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1551 vacancies including 1436 Junior Engineer, 44 Motor Vehicle Inspector, 55 Street Light Inspector and 16 Pipe Line Inspector post.

Steps to download JDLCCE re-exam 2023 admit card

Visit the official website jssc.nic.in Click on the Admit Card link Now click on JDLCCE 2023 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Download and take a printout for future reference

Selection Procedure

The candidates will be selected on the basis of the Written Examination and Interview.

