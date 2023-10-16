The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released the provisional answer key for the Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination (CCE Prelims) 2023. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from on the official website jkpsc.nic.in.

Candidates can raise objections, if any, in the prescribed format till October 18. The applicants will have to pay a fee of Rs 500. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 75 vacancies including 25 vacancies in Junior Scale of J&K Administrative Service; 25 vacancies in J&K Accounts (G) Service; and 25 vacancies in J&K Police (G) Service.

The JKPSC CEE exam is scheduled to be conducted on October 15 from 10.00 AM to 12 noon and 2.00 PM to 4.00 PM.

Steps to download JKPSC CCE answer key 2023

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Preliminary exam, Main exam and Personality Test (Interview).

