Patiala Locomotive Works (PLW) has commenced the online application process for recruitment of Apprentices in the Indian Railways, Govt of India. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website plw.indianrailways.gov.in till October 31. The last date for payment of fees is November 6.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 295 Apprentice posts in the Patiala Locomotive Works department under the Indian Railways.

Vacancy Details

Electrician - 140 vacancies

Mechanic (Diesel) - 40 vacancies

Machinist - 15 vacancies

Fitter - 75 vacancies

Welder - 25 vacancies

Candidates can check the stipend, eligibility criteria, physical requirements, reservation/relaxations and more information on the official notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Candidates from General/Unreserved categories will have to pay an application fee/processing fees of Rs 100+ to apply. However, SC/ST/PwBD and Female candidates are exempt from payment of any fees.

Steps to apply for the role

Visit the official website plw.indianrailways.gov.in On the homepage, click on ‘Departments’ Go to ‘Personnel > Misc. Activities > Engagement of Act Apprentices’ Now click on ‘Engagement of Act Apprentices’ Register yourself and proceed with the application Fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fees and submit Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for the posts.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.