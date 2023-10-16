Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released the result and final answer key of the J and K Civil Services (Judicial) Preliminary Examination 2023. Eligible candidates can download their results, final answer key from the official website jkpsc.nic.in.

A total of 1162 candidates have been declared qualified to appear for the Main exam. As per the notification, the Main exam will commence on November 8, 2023. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 69 vacancies.

The Preliminary exam was conducted on October 8, 2023.

Steps to download the result, final answer key 2023

Visit the official website jkpsc.nic.in On the homepage, click on the Civil Services (Judicial) Preliminary Exam 2023 result, final answer key link The result and final answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the result and final answer key

Take a printout for future reference

