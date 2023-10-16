The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced the results for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Super Specialty 2023 or NEET SS 2023. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the cut-offs and download their results on the official website nbe.edu.in.

The NEET SS was conducted on September 29 and 30, 2023. NEET SS 2023 is a qualifying-cum-ranking examination for admission to DM/MCh and DrNB Super specialty courses of 2023-24 admission session.

“Candidates placed at 50th percentile score or above in their respective groups are declared as qualified as per minimum qualifying criteria indicated in the Information Bulletin. Candidates will be able to download their individual scorecard on/after 25th October, 2023 at NEET-SS website nbe.edu.in ,” reads the official notification.

Here’s the official result notification.

Steps to download NEET SS results 2023

Visit the official website nbe.edu.in Go to NEET SS > Results > Public Notice: NEET SS results 2023 Click on the link to check results Now select the group you attempted Check the results for your roll number Download and take a printout for future referece

Direct link to download NEET SS results.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.