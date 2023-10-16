The Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (APSLPRB) has released the preliminary answer key for the SCT SI/ RSI final written examination. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the answer keys from the official website slprb.ap.gov.in.

The written exam was conducted on October 14 and 15 in two shifts — 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM and 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM at 4 locations viz., Visakhapatnam, Eluru, Guntur, and Kurnool. A total of 31193 applicants were shortlisted to appear for the exam.

The PMT/PET were conducted from August 25 to September 25, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 315 SCT SI (Civil) (Men and Women) posts, and 96 for Reserved Sub Inspector of Police (APSP) (Men) posts.

“The objections if any, on the preliminary answer key shall be sent on or before 18.10.2023 by 05.00 PM and they may be addressed in the following format to email id slprbap.obj@gmail.com. The candidate should submit the objections in the following format only for it to be considered; the objection in any other format will not be considered,” reads the notification.

Steps to download SI answer key 2023

Visit the official website slprb.ap.gov.in On the homepage, click on ‘Preliminary Answer key Paper III and Paper IV’ Select the answer booklet that you attempted Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference Raise objections (if any)

Direct link to download Answer key (Paper III) 2023.

Direct link to download Answer key (Paper IV) 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.