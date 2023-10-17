Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) will today, October 17, close the online application window for recruitment to the posts of Junior Engineer (Civil), Senior Assistant-cum-Inspector and more under Advt No 6/2023. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in. The last date for payment of fees is October 19.

Earlier, the application process was supposed to commence on September 6 and conclude by September 29.

Here’s the deferment notice.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 345 posts of Junior Engineer (Civil) and Senior Assistant/Inspector in Municipal Corporations, Municipal Councils-Nagar Panchayats and Municipal Improvement Trusts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Candidates must be between the ages of 18 years and 37 years, as on January 1, 2023. Upper age limit relaxations applicable to reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification:

For Junior Engineer posts: Candidates should possess minimum Three Year Diploma in Civil Engineering from State Technical Education Board or from a Government recognized University or Institution. Higher Qualification in the relevant discipline.

For Senior Assistant/Inspector: Applicants must have completed Graduation with 50% marks from a Government recognized University or Institution. The must qualify Punjabi and English typewriting test(at typewriter or a computer) at a speed of 30 words per minute. Aspirants must also have qualified at least 120 hours course with hands on experience in the use of personal computer or information Technology in office productivity application or desktop publishing application from Govt recognized institution or a reputed institution, which is ISO 9001 Certified.

Here’s the PSSSB recruitment notification 2023.

Application Fee

Candidates from General and unreserved categories have to pay an application fee of Rs 1000. The fee for SC/BC and Economically weaker section category candidates is Rs 250, Ex-Servicemen and Dependents have to pay Rs 200. Handicapped category candidates will be charged an application fee of Rs 500.

Steps to apply for PSSSB JE Civil vacancies 2023

Visit the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in On the homepage, click on the ‘Applications’ tab Once live, click on Advertisement number 06/2023 Login and fill out the form Upload documents, pay the fee, and submit Download and take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

Candidates will be shortlisted for the posts based on an online objective type exam, a typing test (as applicable) document verification process and an interview.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.