Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the admit card for the Non Gazetted Group B Main Examination 2022 Paper 2 Assistant Section Officer. Registered candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website mpsconline.gov.in.

Candidates are directed to download and take a printout of their respective hall tickets. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on October 22, 2023. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 756 Non-Gazetted vacancies in the MPSC.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download Group B Mains 2022 Paper 2 admit card

Visit the official website mpsconline.gov.in Login to the candidate’s portal Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.