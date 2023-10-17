The Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board, Raipur or CG Vyapam has commenced the online registration process for the Surveyor and Tracer exam 2023. Eligible candidates can apply for the examination on the official website vyapam.cgstate.gov.in till October 29.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 113 vacancies out of which 17 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Statistics Officer, 78 vacancies for Surveyor posts, 10 vacancies for Lab Assistant posts and 8 vacancies are for Tracer posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Candidates should be between the age of 18 years and 30 years to apply for the posts. More information in the notification.

Educational qualification: Candidates should have qualified Class 12 exam from a recognised University or Institute. Post-wise qualification in the detailed notification.

Here’s the official notification by CG Vyapam.

Application Fee

Candidates belonging to General/Unreserved categories have to pay an application fee of Rs 350. OBC category candidates have to pay Rs 250 whereas SC/ST/PwBD candidates will be charged Rs 200 as application fees.

Steps to apply for the posts

Visit the official website vyapam.cgstate.gov.in Under ‘Online applications’, click on the notification for Surveyor/Tracer recruitment exam 2023 Click on the ‘Online application’ link Register yourself and proceed with the application Fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee and submit Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to register for CG Vyapam Surveyor exam.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.