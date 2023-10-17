The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit cards for the Combined Graduate Level Exam Tier II or SSC CGL Tier II 2023 exam today, October 17. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download their admit cards by logging into the official website ssc.nic.in or by visiting their regional SSC websites.

A total of 71112 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the Tier II examination. The CGLE Tier-II 2023 is tentatively scheduled to be conducted from October 25 to 27, 2023. The SSC CGL Tier I exam result was declared on September 20.

The Commission is conducting the Combined Graduate Level Examination 2023 for filling up of various Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ posts in different Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations of Government of India and various Constitutional Bodies/ Statutory Bodies/ Tribunals, etc. There are approx. 7,500 tentative vacancies notified for this year.

Steps to download SSC CGL admit cards

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in Login using your registration details and select your region Login to your region’s SSC website > Select CGL admit card SSC CGL Tier II admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.