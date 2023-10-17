The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the master question paper and final answer key for the Tier 1 Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination or CHSL 2023 today, October 17. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the answer key from the official website ssc.nic.in.

The Tier-I of Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination 2023 was conducted by the Commission from August 2 to 17 at different centres all over the country. The provisional answer key was released on August 19 and objections were invited till August 22. The CHSLE 2023 results were announced on October 2. A total of 19556 candidates have qualified for the Tier 2 exam.

“The candidates may take a print out of their respective Final Answer Keys along with respective Question Paper(s) by using the link given below. This facility will be available for the candidates for a period from 17.10.2023 (6:00 PM) to 31.10.2023(6:00 PM),” reads the official notification.

Here’s the notification by the SSC.

Steps to download SSC CHSL answer key

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in Click on the answer key notification for SSC CHSL Tier 1 exam 2023 Go to the link mentioned in the notification Key in your login credentials and click on ‘Download answer key’ Download and check the answer key against the master question paper Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download CHSL final answer key 2023.

The SSC CHSL exam is being held for recruitment to the Group C posts viz. Lower Divisional Clerk/ Junior Secretariat Assistant, and Data Entry Operators for various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Government of India and various Constitutional Bodies/ Statutory Bodies/ Tribunals, etc. Tentatively, the Commission has notified approx. 1600 vacancies.

Selection Process

The SSC CHSL Computer-Based Examination will be conducted in two parts – Tier-I and Tier-II. The Tier-I Examination will consist of Objective Type, Multiple choice questions only. Teir-II will include Skill Test/ Typing Test. Merit list will be prepared on the basis of overall performance of candidates in Tier-II Examination only.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.