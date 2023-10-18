The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the document verification and interview schedule for the Assistant Professor, Computer Science & Engineering Competitive Examination. As per the notification, the DV is scheduled to be conducted from November 6 to 9 in two shifts — 10.00 AM to 2.00 PM. A total of 504 candidates have been declared qualified for the DV round.

The interview will be held from November 27 to 30, 2023. The BPSC Assistant Professor exam was conducted on May 26, 2023, for a total of 1093 candidates.

Here’s the official notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 208 vacancies for Assistant Professor in Computer Science & Engineering in Govt. Engineering Colleges under Science & Technology Dept., Govt. of Bihar. Among the total, 71 vacancies are reserved for women.

Steps to download Asst Professor DV/Interview schedule



Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on the AP document verification/ interview schedule link The DV and interview schedule will appear on the screen Check and download the schedule Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Asst professor DV schedule.

Direct link to Asst professor Interview schedule.

