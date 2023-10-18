The Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has released the candidate response sheets for the Fireman recruitment exam 2023 under Advt No 01/2023. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the OMR sheets from the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in.

The Fireman recruitment exam is was conducted on October 1, 2023. The PSSSB recruitment drive is being conducted for 1317 vacancies including 991 Firemen and 326 Driver/ Operator posts. The Fireman recruitment PET/PMT tests are underway and will be conducted till October 19. The final answer key has also been released by the Commission on October 14. Candidates will be able to anticipate their results by checking their response sheets against the Final answer key.

Steps to download Fireman OMR sheets

Visit the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in On the homepage, click on ‘Results’ Click on the notification to download OMR sheets for Fireman exam Now click ‘Retrieve your answer sheet’ Key in your credentials and submit PSSSB Fireman response sheets will appear Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download PSSSB OMR sheets.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.