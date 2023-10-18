BECIL recruitment deadline tomorrow; apply for 129 MO, Staff Nurse and other posts at becil.com
The Broadcast Engineering Consultants Indian Limited (BECIL) will conclude the online application process for recruitment to Medical Officer, Staff Nurse and other posts at the All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA), Goa tomorrow, October 19. Eligible candidates must submit their applications on the official website becil.com at the earliest.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 129 vacancies purely on outsource basis for deployment in All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA), Goa.
Vacancy Details
- Medical Officer - 12 vacancies
- Staff Nurse - 20 vacancies
- Lab Technician - 1 vacancy
- Ward Attendant - 16 vacancies
- Radiology Technician - 1 vacancy
- Pharmacist - 1 vacancy
- Dresser - 1 vacancy
- Panchakarma Technician - 10 vacancies
- OT Assistant - 1 vacancy
- Gardener - 2 vacancies
- MTS - 20 vacancies
- Driver - 1 vacancy
- Yoga Therapist - 1 vacancy
- Physiotherapist - 1 vacancy
- Data Entry Operation - 10 vacancies
- IT Assistant - 2 vacancies
- Panchakarma Attendant - 10 vacancies
- Lab Attendant - 10 vacancies
- Bio Medical Engineer - 1 vacancy
- Public Relations Officer (PRO) - 1 vacancy
- Personal Secretary to Dean - 1 vacancy
- Assistant Library Officer - 2 vacancies
- Museum Keeper - 2 vacancies
- Optometrist - 2 vacancies
Candidates can check the educational qualification, post-wise eligibility, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:
Here’s the official notification.
Application Fee
Category-wise registration & application processing is given below:
- General- Rs.885/ - (Rs.590/- extra for every additional post applied)
- OBC- Rs.885/ - (Rs.590/- extra for every additional post applied)
- SC/ST- Rs.531/ - (Rs.354/- extra for every additional post applied)
- Ex-Serviceman – Rs.885/- (Rs.590/- extra for every additional post applied)
- Women- Rs.885/- (Rs.590/- extra for every additional post applied)
- EWS/PH- Rs.531/- (Rs.354/- extra for every additional post applied)
Steps to apply for the vacancies
- Visit the official website www.becil.com
- Go to the Careers page
- Click on Registration Form (Online Apply)
- Register and proceed with the application process
- Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form
- Take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.