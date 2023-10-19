Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) will close the online application window from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts of Research Assistant in the Institute of Veterinary Preventive Medicine, Ranipet and Manager (Veterinary) in Tamil Nadu Co-operative Milk Producer’s Federation Limited. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website tnpsc.gov.in.

The application correction window will open from October 24 to 26. The exam will be conducted on December 9 and 10, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 38 vacancies, of which 14 vacancies are for the post of Research Assistant and 24 for Manager posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Upto 32 years as on July 1, 2023. Upper age relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification:

Research Assistant: M.V.Sc., (Micro-biology/ Pathology/ Parasitology / Dairy Micro-biology / Animal Biotechnology) and must have passed SSLC Examination or its equivalent examination with Tamil as one of the languages. Must be registered as Veterinary Practitioner with the Tamil Nadu State Veterinary Council constituted under the Indian Veterinary Council Act, 1984 (Central Act 52 of 1984).

Manager (Veterinary): Must possess a Degree in Veterinary Science from recognized University. (now known as B.V.Sc & A.H) and must have registered with the Veterinary Council.

Here’s the official notification.

Fee

All candidates must pay a One-Time Registration (OTR) fee of Rs 150. Candidates who have already registered in the system in the past 5 years are exempted from paying the registration fees. The application fee of Rs 200 is also applicable, however, SC/ST/BC/Ex-servicemen/Destitute widows and Persons with Disabilities (PwBD) are exempt from payment of examination fees.

Steps to apply for Manager, Research Asst posts

Visit the official website tnpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the ‘Recruitments—Online Application Services—OTR’ tab

Register yourself and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Manager, Research Assistant posts.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.