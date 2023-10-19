The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the provisional answer key for the Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Examination, 2023 (Paper-I). Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website ssc.nic.in.

The applicants can send suggestions, if any, till October 20 upto 6.00 PM. A fee of Rs 100 per suggestion is applicable.

“Representations in respect of the Tentative Answer Keys, if any, may be submitted only online from 18.10.2023 (6:00 PM) to 20.10.2023 (6:00 PM) on payment of INR100(Rupees One Hundred Only)/- per question/answer challenged. Representations received after 6:00 PM on 20.10.2023 will not be entertained under any circumstances. The Candidates may take a print out of their respective Response Sheet(s) since the same will not be available after the above-specified time limit,” reads the notification.

The computer based exam was conducted on October 16, 2023.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in On the homepage, click on JHT provisional answer key 2023 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 307 vacancies. The Paper II exam for candidates qualifying Paper I exam is scheduled to be conducted on December 31, 2023.

