Chandigarh Police has released the result of the Constable (Executive) 2023. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website chandigarhpolice.gov.in.

“The candidates have been selected against published posts of Constable Executive 2023 the candidature of these candidates is purely provisional subject to verification of original documents and other pre-joining formalities,” reads the notification.

The OMR-based exam was conducted on July 23, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 700 Constable (Executives) vacancies.

Steps to download Constable result 2023

Visit the official website chandigarhpolice.gov.in On the homepage, click on Constable result 2023 link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

