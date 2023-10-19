West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released the PMT/PET admit card for the Constables/ Lady Constables in Kolkata Police - 2022. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website wbpolice.gov.in.

The shortlisted candidates will have to appear in the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) tentatively scheduled to commence on and from 02.11.2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 2266 vacancies, of which 1410 vacancies are for the post of Constable and 856 for Lady Constable.

Steps to download Constable 2022 PMT/PET admit card

Visit the official website wbpolice.gov.in On the homepage, click on ‘Recruitment’ Go to “Constables and Lady Constables in Kolkata Police 2022” link Click on the PMT/PET admit card link Login and download the hall ticket Take a printout for future reference

