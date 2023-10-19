The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has announced the final results for recruitment to the post of Assistant Engineer (Civil) under Joint Cadre of Public Works Roads (PWRD) and Public Works (B&NH) Department [PW(B&NII)D] (Advt. No.01/2023) today, October 19. Eligible candidates can to download the final selection list on the official website apsc.nic.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 244 Assistant Engineer posts. The Interviews for the said post was conducted by the Commission from October 5 to 17, 2023.

Earlier, the Commission had released the result of the screening test (OMR-based) for the post of Assistant Engineer (Civil).

The notification also states that 6 vacancies reserved for the People With Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) category could not be filled due to the lack of suitable candidates for the role. The final result has been posted after the interview and document verification stage.

Steps to download APSC AE Civil result

Visit the official website apsc.nic.in On the homepage, click on the result notification for APSC AE Civil The APSC AE Civil final selection list will appear on screen Check the results for your roll number Download a copy and take a printout

