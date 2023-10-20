The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TN TRB) has commenced the registrations for the Chief Ministers Research Fellowship (CMRF) Eligibility Test 2023-24. Interested candidates can apply for the fellowship on the official website trb.tn.gov.in till November 15.

The CMRF Eligibility Test aims to fill up 120 fellowship spots in the State.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidate must be a native of Tamil Nadu.

Candidate must have qualified any Post Graduate degree from a recognized Institution, located in the State of Tamil Nadu.

Candidates must have obtained the Post Graduate degree after completion of Under Graduation, Higher Secondary / Diploma, S.S.L.C., or equivalent following [10+2+3+2 or 10+3+3+2 or 10+2+5 pattern (in case of 5 year integrated course)] from any University or Institution, recognized by the University Grants Commission. More details in the notification.

About CMRF Eligibility Test

The Chief Minister Research Fellowship (CMRF) Scheme is to provide Research Platform for meritorious Post Graduates to develop the Research Career in the progressive trajectory of Professional / Academic front. This CMRF Scheme is open to candidates who qualify in the Eligibility Test for Chief Minister Research Fellowship. This Eligibility Test is a qualifying test to provide financial assistance to the eligible candidates for doing Full time Ph.D programme.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to apply for CMRF Eligibility Test

Visit the official website trb.tn.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Apply Online tab Click on CMRF Eligibility Test registration link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, submit and download Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.

Selection Process

Candidates will be shortlisted based on their performance in the Written exam and the final Merit List will be prepared based on the Ranking in CMRF Eligibility Test and the Norms and Regulations for CMRF Scheme.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.