The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) will today, October 20, open the online application window for recruitment of Senior Lecturers in various subjects in Government Arts, Science and Commerce Junior Colleges. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website mpsc.gov.in till November 9, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 86 vacancies for Senior Lecturers under the Directorate of Higher Education, Department of Higher and Technical Education.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Candidates must be between the age of 19 years and 38 years as on February 1, 2024. Upper age limit relaxations applicable.

Educational Qualification: Candidates must possess a Master’s Degree in relevant subject, at least in IInd Class; AND Possess B.Ed. Degree or an equivalent qualification. More details in the notification.

Here’s the official MPSC recruitment notification.

Application Fee

Candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 394 (unreserved) or Rs 294 (reserved category). Application fee is non-refundable.

Steps to register for Sr Lecturers post

Visit the official website mpsc.gov.in Go to ‘Online Facilities’ and click on ‘Online Application System’ Login to the portal and proceed with the application Select post, fill out the form, upload the documents and pay the fees Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.