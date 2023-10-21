The State Bank of India will today, October 21, close the online application window for recruitment to the posts of Deputy Manager, Chief Manager, Assistant Manager, and others. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website sbi.co.in. Earlier, the application deadline was October 6, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 439 vacancies.

Direct link to the corrigendum.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from general/ OBC/ EWS category are required to pay a fee of Rs 750, whereas the candidates from SC/ST/PwBD category are exempted from payment of the fee.

Steps to apply for SBI SCO vacancies 2023



Visit SBI’s career page at sbi.co.in/web/careers Click on the SCO 2023 registration link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form and submit Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for SCO posts 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.