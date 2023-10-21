The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has commenced the online application process for recruitment to the posts of Scientist ‘C’, Scientist ‘D’, Scientist ‘E’ and Scientist ‘F’. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website rac.gov.in till November 17 (upto 3.00 PM).

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 51 vacancies for Scientist ‘C’, Scientist ‘D’, Scientist ‘E’ and Scientist ‘F’ under the DRDS or Defence Research and Development Service.

Vacancy Details

Scientist ‘C - 27 vacancies

Scientist ‘D’ - 8 vacancies

Scientist ‘E’ - 14 vacancies

Scientist ‘F’ - 2 vacancies

Candidates can view the pay scale, the age limit, and other information in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The General, OBC and EWS male candidates are required to pay a non‐refundable non‐transferable application fee of Rs 100. There is no application fee for SC/ST/Divyang and Women candidates.

Steps to apply for DRDO Scientist vacancies

Visit the official website rac.gov.in On the homepage, click on the application link under “RAC invites applications for various scientists’ posts in the DRDS cadre of DRDO” Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit Download the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Scientist posts.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.