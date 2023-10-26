India Exim Bank (IEB) has invited online application process for recruitment to the post of Management Trainee. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts at ibps.in till November 10, 2023.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for 45 Management Trainee posts, of which 35 posts are for Management Trainee (MT) (Banking Operations), 7 for Management Trainee (MT) (Digital Technology), 2 for Management Trainee (MT) (Rajbhasha), and 1 for Management Trainee (MT) (Administration).

Candidates can check the age limit, educational qualification and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The application fees and intimation charges (Non-refundable) are Rs 600 for General and OBC candidates and Rs 100 (Intimation charges) for SC/ST/ PwBD /EWS and Female candidates. Applicants are requested to ensure their eligibility before applying for any post.

Steps to apply for Management Trainee post

Visit the official website www.eximbankindia.in Go to the Career—Recruitment of Management Trainees Click on the application link available in the notification Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Management Trainee posts.

Selection Process

The selection process will comprise of Online Test comprising of objective and descriptive type questions and personal interviews. The date and timing of the online test will be advised to the eligible candidates at a later date by notification on our website, personal email and/or SMS. Candidates who are shortlisted based on their performance in the Online Test will be called for a Personal Interview.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.