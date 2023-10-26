The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the scorecard of the Probationary Officers/ Management Trainees (CRP PO/MT-XIII) Preliminary Exam 2023. Eligible candidates can download their scorecard from the official website ibps.in.

The Preliminary exam was conducted on September 29 and 30, 2023. The Main exam will be conducted on November 5, 2023. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 3049 vacancies.

“Call letter of the Preliminary exam was not collected at the time of examination. Shortlisted candidates will be required to bring the duly authenticated/ stamped copy of ID proof) along with the Main call letter and other requisite documents as per information provided in the “Information Handout” and call letter,” reads the notification.

Steps to download PO/MT scorecard 2023

Visit the official website ibps.in On the homepage, click on the PO/MT scorecard 2023 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the scorecard Take a printout for future reference

