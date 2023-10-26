Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the interview call letters for the post of Assistant Prosecution Officer. Eligible candidates will be able to download their call letters from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The interview is scheduled to be conducted from October 30 to November 3 for a total of 594 candidates. A total of 1480 candidates have been declared qualified in the APO Main examination. The Main exam was held from November 12 to 15, 2022.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up 553 vacancies, of which 188 vacancies are reserved for women candidates.

Steps to download BPSC APO Main 2020 hall ticket

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on the APO Main 2020 hall ticket download link Key in your login details and submit BPSC APO interview call letter will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to BPSC APO Interview call letter 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.