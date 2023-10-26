The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has released the admit cards for the Horticulture Development Officer exam 2023 today, October 26. Eligible candidates can download their admit cards on the official website hpsc.gov.in.

The HPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 63 vacancies for Horticulture Development Officer (Group-B) in Horticulture Department, Haryana with Pay Matrix Level - 6 (Rs 35,400- 1,12,400). The HPSC HDO exam 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on October 29.

Steps to download HDO admit card

Visit the official website hpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the admit card notification for HDO exam Login to the candidate portal using your registration details Now click on the link to view HDO admit card The HDO exam 2023 admit card will appear on screen Download a copy and take a printout for the future

Direct link to download HDO admit card 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.